Shell to install 10,000 charging points across India by 2030

Energy giant Shell plans to set up more than 10,000 electric vehicle (EV) charging points in India by 2030.

Shell launched its first EV chargers in India, for the four-wheeler and two-wheeler segments in Bengaluru on Thursday. India is the first market for Shell to launch chargers for two-wheelers. ''The company plans to set up more than 10,000 charging points across India by 2030 and aims to provide safe, green, and integrated mobility solutions to its customers through the Shell Recharge Stations,'' Shell said in a statement. In the first phase of its launch, Shell plans to set up charging stations in Bengaluru across its fuel stations located in Yeshwantpur, Marathalli, Old Madras Road, Brookefield and Kanakapura. The company said it has plans to expand its EV charging infrastructure beyond its existing retail markets of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana, Assam and Andhra Pradesh. Shell will provide customised charging solutions at on-the-go locations such as Shell fuel stations, standalone EV hubs, home charging and destination locations, the statement said. For on-the-go and standalone EV hubs, the company will deploy 100 kilowatts (KW) and above direct-current (DC) fast chargers to enable fast charging and the lowest possible dwell time.

Customers will be able to operate these chargers through the 'Shell Recharge India app', available on both Android and iOS operating systems. Director, Shell Mobility, India, Sanjay Varkey said, ''The Shell Recharge proposition is based on unique insights that we picked up in our research and global experience. This enables us to provide safe, green, and integrated mobility solutions to our customers.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)