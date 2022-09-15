Sri Lanka's economy contracts 8.4% in Q2
Reuters | Colombo | Updated: 15-09-2022 16:04 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 15:53 IST
- Country:
- Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka's economy contracted 8.4% in the April to June quarter compared with the same period a year ago, data from the government statistics department showed on Thursday, as the country struggles with its worst financial crisis in more than seven decades.
Also Read: Sri Lanka's 22 constitutional amendment gets clearance from Supreme Court
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sri Lanka's
Advertisement