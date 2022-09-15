Left Menu

Indian Road Congress publishes new edition of road signs

The Indian Road Congress has published the fourth edition of its Code of Practice of Road Sign with new standards, incorporating eight changes suggested by the Rajasthan government, an official said.The updated edition includes new road sign categories, signs, definitions and amendments to old road signs, a transport department official said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 15-09-2022 16:42 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 16:42 IST
Indian Road Congress publishes new edition of road signs
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Road Congress has published the fourth edition of its Code of Practice of Road Sign with new standards, incorporating eight changes suggested by the Rajasthan government, an official said.

The updated edition includes new road sign categories, signs, definitions and amendments to old road signs, a transport department official said. Tourism and lane transport-related signs have also been included in the new categories.

''Training sessions will be organised for road safety departments officials to inform them about the new standards. They will then educate the general public about the new road signs,'' Rajasthan Transport Commissioner KL Swami said.

Joint Transport Commissioner (Road Safety) Nidhi Singh said it was a proud moment for Rajasthan as several important suggestions by the state's Road Safety Officer Ashwini Bagga had been included in the new Code of Practice of Road Sign edition. The third edition was published in 2012.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Just released: NASA's Hubble snaps this spectacular spiral galaxy about 180 million light-years away

Just released: NASA's Hubble snaps this spectacular spiral galaxy about 180 ...

 Global
2
OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to support 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to suppor...

 India
3
Kohinoor Group sign up with CBRE

Kohinoor Group sign up with CBRE

 India
4
World News Summary Roundup: King Charles and sons to follow coffin for queen's last journey from palace; Guests call out burkini ban at Tunisian hotels as discriminatory and more

World News Summary Roundup: King Charles and sons to follow coffin for queen...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022