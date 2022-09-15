Air India unveils transformation plan; targets 30 per cent market share in 5 years

Air India on Thursday unveiled a comprehensive transformation plan called "Vihaan.AI" and set a target to increase its market share in the segment to at least 30 per cent in the next five years. The plan is titled "Vihaan.AI", which in Sanskrit signifies the dawn of a new era, with identified objectives for Air India over the next 5 years.

As part of Vihaan.AI, Air India has put into place a detailed roadmap with clear milestones focussing on dramatically growing both its network and fleet, developing a completely revamped customer proposition, improving reliability and on-time performance, and taking a leadership position in technology, sustainability, and innovation, while aggressively investing behind the best industry talent. Over the next 5 years, Air India will strive to increase its market share to at least 30 per cent in the domestic market while significantly growing the international routes from the present market share, Air India, which was acquired by Tata Group early this year, said in a statement.

The plan is aimed at putting Air India on a path to sustained growth, profitability and market leadership. The Airline's CEO Campbell Wilson along with senior management members who are together driving this transformation, unveiled the Vihaan.AI plan with the entire organisation through Workplace, its virtual communication and engagement platform.

Over the coming days and weeks, the management team will engage employees across regions, departments, and locations through a series of physical and hybrid sessions, the company said in the statement. Vihaan.AI has been developed after extensive feedback from Air India employees on their aspirations and hopes for the airline's growth. Vihaan.AI focuses on five key pillars, exceptional customer experience, robust operations, industry-best talent, industry leadership, and commercial efficiency and profitability.

While the immediate focus of the airline remains on fixing the basics and readying itself for growth (Taxiing Phase), the more medium-to-long term focus will be on building for excellence and establishing scale to become a global industry leader (Take Off & Climb phases). "90 years ago, in exactly a month from today, a young JRD Tata piloted the first flight of the airline that would become Air India. Since then, Air India and its employees have persevered through many challenges before its homecoming back to the Tata group. Vihaan.AI is the roadmap to restoring Air India on the global map, making it the world-class, digital, Indian airline it is meant to be," Air India noted in the statement.

Commenting on Vihaan.AI, Campbell Wilson, MD, and CEO, Air India said, "This is the beginning of a historic transformation for Air India, and the dawn of a new era. We are laying the foundation for a brave new Air India, with a renewed sense of purpose and incredible momentum. Vihaan.AI is our transformation plan to make Air India the world-class airline it once was, and that it deserves to be again. We are absolutely focussed on being recognized as a world-class airline serving global customers, with a proudly Indian heart." "The transformation has already started - a slew of initiatives in areas like refurbishing cabins, serviceable seats, in-flight entertainment system are already underway. We are also adopting proactive maintenance and refining flight schedules to enhance on-time performance. Our fleet expansion will involve a combination of both narrow-bodied and wide-bodied aircrafts to cater to varied network needs. The excitement and shared commitment to drive Vihaan.ai is palpable across the organisation and stakeholders will recognise the changes as the new face of Air India emerges," added Wilson. (ANI)

