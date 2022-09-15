Left Menu

Karur Vysya Bank hands over battery-operated vehicles to Lord Venkateswara Temple

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 15-09-2022 17:08 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 17:08 IST
Karur Vysya Bank hands over battery-operated vehicles to Lord Venkateswara Temple
Private sector Karur Vysya Bank on Thursday handed over eight-seater battery-operated vehicles to the Lord Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala, near Tirupati, under its corporate social responsibility initiative.

The vehicles, each costing Rs 29.27 lakh, would be used to carry devotees on the premises of Tirumala complex and also fulfil the environmental, social and governance initiatives of the bank, a press release said.

Managing director and CEO of the bank B Ramesh Babu gave the vehicles to executive director of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams A V Dharma Reddy at a function, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

