Bank of England says it never supported banker bonus cap, amid calls to scrap it

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-09-2022 17:46 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 17:13 IST
Bank of England Image Credit: Pixabay
The Bank of England (BOE) never supported a cap on bankers' bonuses and thinks there are more effective ways to ensure banks account properly for risks, a spokesperson for the central bank said on Thursday.

The comments from the BOE came after media reports, confirmed by Reuters, that British finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng is seeking to scrap the limit on bonuses in order to boost Britain's competitiveness.

"The Senior Managers Regime, the remuneration rules on deferral, clawback and malus are more effective tools for ensuring bankers take proper account of risks," a spokesperson for the BOE said. (Reporting By Huw Jones and Lawrence White; Editing by Jon Boyle)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

