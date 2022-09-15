5 kg of gold seized at airport in Kerala

The Customs at the Calicut international airport said here on Thursday that they have seized around 5 kg of gold from a passenger who had arrived from Dubai.

They said the smuggling of the gold mixed with other metals, worth over Rs 2.5 crore, was done in connivance with two officials of a private airliner in which the accused flew to Kerala.

Apart from the accused, the Customs said they have arrested the two employees of the airline, too.

The Customs said the modus operandi was such that the airline staff replaced the international tag of the luggage of the smuggler with a domestic flight tag to evade Customs check. There have been several incidents of gold-smuggling in various forms and different modus operandi mostly by expatriates from the Middle-East.

