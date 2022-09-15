Left Menu

Deal values halve to USD 4.1 bn in Aug: Grant Thornton Bharat

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2022 18:06 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 18:06 IST
Deal values halve to USD 4.1 bn in Aug: Grant Thornton Bharat
  • Country:
  • India

Deal activity in India halved to USD 4.1 billion in value terms in August 2022 and witnessed a nearly 40 per cent slump in terms of volume, a report said on Thursday.

When compared with the preceding month of July, the August deal volume at 131 transactions, witnessed a 23 per cent decline but the value more than doubled due to two deals that were valued at over USD 1 billion, Grant Thornton Bharat, a consultancy firm, said.

''The downtrend in deal activity appears to be due to the cautious approach of buyers and investors in committing large capital, given the global macroeconomic scenario and capital market conditions,'' its partner Shanthi Vijeta said.

The deal activity seems lower partly due to non-disclosure of values in most of the merger and acquisition deals, Vijetha added.

There were 21 deals valued at USD 1.5 billion on the merger and acquisition front, which included the USD 1.3 billion JSW Energy-Mytrah Energy transaction, it said, adding that while the volume saw a significant downtrend, deal values were up by 79 per cent on this.

On the private equity investments front, there was a 67 per cent decline in values at USD 2.5 billion through 110 transactions, it said, attributing the fall to the absence of large bets.

The start-up sector continued to drive the PE deal volumes for August, with a 64 per cent share of PE volumes and the investment value was USD 300 million, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Just released: NASA's Hubble snaps this spectacular spiral galaxy about 180 million light-years away

Just released: NASA's Hubble snaps this spectacular spiral galaxy about 180 ...

 Global
2
OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to support 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to suppor...

 India
3
Kohinoor Group sign up with CBRE

Kohinoor Group sign up with CBRE

 India
4
Future Enterprises Q4 net loss widens to Rs 2,296 crore, revenue dips 13 pc

Future Enterprises Q4 net loss widens to Rs 2,296 crore, revenue dips 13 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022