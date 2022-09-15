Left Menu

Medical train Lifeline Express arrives in Raigad, to treat people till Sep 30

PTI | Alibag | Updated: 15-09-2022 18:11 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 18:11 IST
Medical train Lifeline Express arrives in Raigad, to treat people till Sep 30
  • Country:
  • India

The 'Lifeline Express' arrived in Goregaon in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Thursday and will treat patients here till September 30, an official said.

The Lifeline Express is a joint venture of the Union Ministry of Health and the Railways and moves from town to town treating people for free through donated services of several thousand medical professionals.

''People should avail this opportunity. They should contact Goregaon primary health centre and Roha government hospital for treatment on the Lifeline Express,'' Raigad Zilla Parishad chief executive officer Kiran Patil said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Just released: NASA's Hubble snaps this spectacular spiral galaxy about 180 million light-years away

Just released: NASA's Hubble snaps this spectacular spiral galaxy about 180 ...

 Global
2
OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to support 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to suppor...

 India
3
Kohinoor Group sign up with CBRE

Kohinoor Group sign up with CBRE

 India
4
Future Enterprises Q4 net loss widens to Rs 2,296 crore, revenue dips 13 pc

Future Enterprises Q4 net loss widens to Rs 2,296 crore, revenue dips 13 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022