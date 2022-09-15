Medical train Lifeline Express arrives in Raigad, to treat people till Sep 30

The 'Lifeline Express' arrived in Goregaon in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Thursday and will treat patients here till September 30, an official said.

The Lifeline Express is a joint venture of the Union Ministry of Health and the Railways and moves from town to town treating people for free through donated services of several thousand medical professionals.

''People should avail this opportunity. They should contact Goregaon primary health centre and Roha government hospital for treatment on the Lifeline Express,'' Raigad Zilla Parishad chief executive officer Kiran Patil said.

