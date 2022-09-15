Left Menu

Tata Power Solar Systems to build SJVNL's 100 MW Raghanesda project

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2022 18:14 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 18:14 IST
Tata Power Solar Systems to build SJVNL's 100 MW Raghanesda project
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned SJVN on Thursday said it has awarded the contract for the construction of a 100 MW solar project at Raghanesda in Gujarat to Tata Power Solar Systems.

SJVN Chairman and Managing Director Nand Lal Sharma in a statement said the company has entered into an engineering procurement & construction contract with Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd the 100 MW project worth Rs 612.71 crore.

The contract includes end to end delivery of the commissioned solar plant to SJVN including comprehensive operation and maintenance of the plant for three years.

Sharma further informed that SJVN had secured this project at a tariff of Rs 2.64 per unit through tariff-based competitive bidding conducted by Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd (GUVNL).

The project is scheduled to be commissioned in 2023 and will generate 252 MU energy annually with Capacity Utilization Factor of 28.8 per cent.

Power generated from this project will be procured by GUVNL for 25 years for which the PPA has been signed on 3rd January 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Just released: NASA's Hubble snaps this spectacular spiral galaxy about 180 million light-years away

Just released: NASA's Hubble snaps this spectacular spiral galaxy about 180 ...

 Global
2
OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to support 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to suppor...

 India
3
Kohinoor Group sign up with CBRE

Kohinoor Group sign up with CBRE

 India
4
Future Enterprises Q4 net loss widens to Rs 2,296 crore, revenue dips 13 pc

Future Enterprises Q4 net loss widens to Rs 2,296 crore, revenue dips 13 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022