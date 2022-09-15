Tata Power Solar Systems to build SJVNL's 100 MW Raghanesda project

State-owned SJVN on Thursday said it has awarded the contract for the construction of a 100 MW solar project at Raghanesda in Gujarat to Tata Power Solar Systems.

SJVN Chairman and Managing Director Nand Lal Sharma in a statement said the company has entered into an engineering procurement & construction contract with Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd the 100 MW project worth Rs 612.71 crore.

The contract includes end to end delivery of the commissioned solar plant to SJVN including comprehensive operation and maintenance of the plant for three years.

Sharma further informed that SJVN had secured this project at a tariff of Rs 2.64 per unit through tariff-based competitive bidding conducted by Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd (GUVNL).

The project is scheduled to be commissioned in 2023 and will generate 252 MU energy annually with Capacity Utilization Factor of 28.8 per cent.

Power generated from this project will be procured by GUVNL for 25 years for which the PPA has been signed on 3rd January 2022.

