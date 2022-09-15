ixigo Launches ‘ixigo Flex’ for fully flexible and freely reschedulable airline tickets

‘ixigo Flex’ offers a competitive rescheduling solution in the Indian OTA market New Delhi, 15th September 2022: AI-based travel app ixigo has announced the launch of ‘ixigo Flex’ - a feature that allows the purchase of a fully flexible airline ticket with no additional payment for rescheduling, apart from the fare difference (if any) for air travelers across all domestic flights for greater convenience and flexibility. The new feature offers one time rescheduling request that includes change of date, change of airline and an option of changing the sector (origin/destination), giving users the flexibility for their travel bookings. The new solution enables flyers to make any of these changes to their travel plans upto 8 or 24 hours before the flight departure time (depending upon booking timelines), without incurring any hefty penalties or modification/rescheduling fees. Starting at a nominal price point of just Rs.149 onwards per passenger, ixigo Flex will benefit travelers, especially frequent flyers, who seek the flexibility of rescheduling their domestic travel plans due to unexpected reasons. Travelers can opt for the ixigo Flex feature at the time of booking and then reschedule their flight in a fully automated way by choosing their new flight directly on the ixigo app/website. By using ixigo Flex, passengers do not need to pay any airline modification fees/penalties as well as rescheduling fees typically charged by OTAs for rescheduling a flight ticket and only need to bear any fare difference that exists for the new flight chosen.ixigo Flex is currently available only for domestic flight bookings. Speaking at the launch, Rajnish Kumar, Co-Founder & Group CPTO, ixigo said, “Today, travelers seek more flexibility and convenience when it comes to their travel plans. With travel coming back with a vengeance, and the rise of the hybrid work model, there is a demand for even more flexibility when it comes to making changes to travel itineraries without incurring heavy penalties and rescheduling flights in a fully automated manner. Current rescheduling solutions available in the market do not permit changes to origin and destination which is a big pain point for travelers dealing with canceled plans. ixigo Flex offers the added convenience to users to change their sector (origin/destination). This will not only instill more confidence in travelers but also increase customer loyalty. ‘ixigo Flex’ joins ‘ixigo Assured’ in the growing number of AI and machine learning-powered features of ixigo.“ In addition to rescheduling with ixigo Flex, the travel app also offers full refunds on all domestic flight bookings through its feature ‘ixigo Assured’ which was launched last year. ‘ixigo Assured’ fares allow a no-questions-asked full refund guarantee for cancellations made by travelers, for any reason whatsoever. For more information on Terms & Conditions for ixigoFlex please visit: https://www.ixigo.com/flex About ixigo Launched in 2007 by Aloke Bajpai & Rajnish Kumar, ixigo is a technology company focused on empowering Indian travelers to plan, book and manage their trips across rail, air, buses and hotels. ixigo assists travelers in making smarter travel decisions by leveraging artificial intelligence, machine learning and data science-led innovations on ixigo’s OTA platforms, including websites and mobile applications. The OTA platforms of ixigo allow travelers to book train tickets, flight tickets, bus tickets, hotels and cabs, while providing travel utility tools and services developed using in-house proprietary algorithms and crowd-sourced information, including train PNR status and confirmation predictions, train seat availability alerts, train running status updates and delay predictions, flight status updates, bus running status, pricing and availability alerts, deal discovery, destination content, personalized recommendations, instant fare alerts and automated customer support services.

