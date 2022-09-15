Left Menu

REC commits Rs 100 crore towards sports development activities

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2022 18:16 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 18:16 IST
State-owned non-banking financial company REC on Thursday said it has committed Rs 100 crore to support sports development activities.

In this regard, the company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Sports Development Fund (NSDF) on Wednesday.

''REC, under its CSR initiative has committed a sum of Rs 100 crore for the development of sports in India. The initiative aims to promote Boxing, Women Hockey and Athletics and any other sport as mutually agreed upon by both parties,'' the company said in a statement.

The funds will assist sports persons to excel in their respective field by providing opportunities to train under coaches of international repute with technical, scientific and psychological support and also in getting exposure to international competitions.

