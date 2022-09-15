JOYTimes Fresh Face Season 14 - India’s biggest youth talent hunt is back

Times Fresh Face has joined hands with JOY Skincare to launch the 14th edition of this marquee talent-hunt platform. Times Fresh Face has established itself as a leading platform that shinesa spotlight on the talented youth of the country. Renowned personalities from Bollywood and television, models and artists have started on their road to fame and success from the Times Fresh Face stage and take great pride in this platform that helped build their confidence and sharpen their talent. Celebrities such as Siddhant Chaturvedi, Rashmika Mandanna and Harnaaz Sandhu amongst others have turned their talent into stardom making a mark in the entertainment industry. At the season finale of season 13, Harnaaz Sandhu - Miss Universe 2021 said, “Your journey starts from here, the way it started with me when I was 17-years old and I have become unstoppable.” Across 15 cities and over 200+ colleges, for the first time, auditions will be conducted both online and on-ground providing an opportunity for a larger number of students to participate. This will be followed by gruelling rounds of semi and city finales, to shortlist 20 national finalists. These talented young students will be flown to Mumbai for an intensive boot camp where they will be mentored by ace directors, actors, choreographers, fashion stylists and grooming experts. The national finale will be the ultimate battleground to choose the freshest face and brightest talent in the country.

Speaking about the partnership Poulomi Roy, CMO, RSH Global said “JOY Skincare as a brand believes that one achieves more when they feel beautiful and confident. We are proud to partner with Times Fresh Face in this exciting opportunity for students. Through this partnership, we will reach out to a large number of India’s youth and champion the pursuit of one’s unique talent” Times Fresh Face has created ripples across the country garnering over 60 million impressions and 1.7 million followers across its digital platforms. Since its inception, the platform has received enthusiastic support from prominent celebrities such as Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Siddharth Malhotra, Ayushmann Khurrana and Akshay Kumar amongst others. Students in the age group 16-22 years from Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Pune, Jaipur, Lucknow, Indore, Kota, Udaipur, Kanpur, Nagpur, Allahabad and Bhopal can register on www.timefreshface.com or follow our social handles @TimesFreshFace on Insta, Moj, FB & twitter. Times Fresh Face Season 14 is presented by JOY Skincare & co-powered by AcneStar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)