Left Menu

Oilmeals export up 71 pc in August to 2,82,498 tonnes

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2022 18:34 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 18:34 IST
Oilmeals export up 71 pc in August to 2,82,498 tonnes
  • Country:
  • India

Oilmeals exports rose 71 per cent in August to 2,82,498 tonnes on better demand for rapeseed meal, according to trade data.

The exports stood at 1,64,831 tonnes in the same month last year, the Solvent Extractors’ Association of India (SEA) said in a statement.

During April-August 2022, exports rose 40 per cent to 15,31,010 tonnes as compared to 10,92,386 tonnes in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Export of rapeseed meal has doubled 10,80,172 tonnes compared to 5,42,630 tonnes on bumper production.

''Currently India is the most competitive supplier of rapeseed meal to South Korea, Vietnam, Thailand and other Far East Countries,'' SEA said.

However, soyabean meal exports fell to 1,08,258 tonnes in the first five months of this fiscal from 1,55,757 tonnes in the year-ago period, while shipments of rice bran extraction declined to 2,10,619 tonnes from 2,65,573 tonnes.

Castor seed meal exports were up at 129,350 tonnes as against 1,27,371 tonnes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Just released: NASA's Hubble snaps this spectacular spiral galaxy about 180 million light-years away

Just released: NASA's Hubble snaps this spectacular spiral galaxy about 180 ...

 Global
2
OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to support 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to suppor...

 India
3
Kohinoor Group sign up with CBRE

Kohinoor Group sign up with CBRE

 India
4
Future Enterprises Q4 net loss widens to Rs 2,296 crore, revenue dips 13 pc

Future Enterprises Q4 net loss widens to Rs 2,296 crore, revenue dips 13 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022