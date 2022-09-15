Oilmeals export up 71 pc in August to 2,82,498 tonnes

Oilmeals exports rose 71 per cent in August to 2,82,498 tonnes on better demand for rapeseed meal, according to trade data.

The exports stood at 1,64,831 tonnes in the same month last year, the Solvent Extractors’ Association of India (SEA) said in a statement.

During April-August 2022, exports rose 40 per cent to 15,31,010 tonnes as compared to 10,92,386 tonnes in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Export of rapeseed meal has doubled 10,80,172 tonnes compared to 5,42,630 tonnes on bumper production.

''Currently India is the most competitive supplier of rapeseed meal to South Korea, Vietnam, Thailand and other Far East Countries,'' SEA said.

However, soyabean meal exports fell to 1,08,258 tonnes in the first five months of this fiscal from 1,55,757 tonnes in the year-ago period, while shipments of rice bran extraction declined to 2,10,619 tonnes from 2,65,573 tonnes.

Castor seed meal exports were up at 129,350 tonnes as against 1,27,371 tonnes.

