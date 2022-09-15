Left Menu

U.S. FAA not committing to timeline to approve Boeing 737 MAX 7, 10

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-09-2022 20:35 IST
The acting head of the Federal Aviation Administration on Thursday said the agency is not committing to a timeline to approve the Boeing 737 MAX 7 or MAX 10.

Boeing faces a late December deadline set by Congress to win certification of the two variants of the MAX before a new safety standard on cockpit alerts takes effect. Asked if it was likely the FAA would certify the MAX 7 before the end of the year, Nolen said: "I am not going to commit to a timeline. ... We are working through that as purposefully as we can and we will get it done when we get it done."

