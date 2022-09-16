Left Menu

China's property sector contracts further with prices, sales falling

China's property sector contracted further in August, with falls in home prices, investment and sales, official data showed on Friday, as a mortgage boycott, widespread COVID lockdowns and a weak economy clouded confidence in the sector.

Reuters | Updated: 16-09-2022 07:57 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 07:57 IST
China's property sector contracts further with prices, sales falling

China's property sector contracted further in August, with falls in home prices, investment and sales, official data showed on Friday, as a mortgage boycott, widespread COVID lockdowns and a weak economy clouded confidence in the sector. Once a key driver of economic growth, China's property market has lurched from crisis to crisis since the summer of 2020 after regulators stepped in to cut excess leverage at developers. The property market woes have weighed on the world's second-largest economy, which narrowly escaped a contraction in the second quarter.

New home prices fell 0.3% month-on-month in August, the fastest pace since November 2021, according to Reuters calculations based on National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data. Prices were unchanged in July. New home prices fell 1.3% year-on-year in August, the fastest pace since August 2015, extending a 0.9% decline in July.

Property investment fell 7.4% year-on-year in January-August, the fastest pace since January-March 2020, extending a 6.4% decline in January-July, according to a NBS separate statement on Friday. Property sales by floor area fell 23.0% from a year earlier in the first eight months of the year, after a 23.1% slump in the first seven months, reflecting further fragile demand.

Confidence has also been dampened by a mortgage boycott across the country since late June as developers stopped building presold housing projects due to strapped liquidity and strict COVID restrictions. As of Tuesday, 51 cities, accounting for 26.1% of China's gross domestic product (GDP), were implementing full or partial lockdowns or some kind of district-based control measures, said Nomura in a research note.

Authorities have taken steps to prop up the sector, including relaxations on home purchases, smaller down payments, cuts in mortgage interest rates, and a bigger reduction in the selling price of homes. Woes in China's residential property market are expected to deepen this year, with economists now expecting home prices to fall in 2022 and betting on a faster drop in property sales than previously forecast, a Reuters poll showed recently.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

 El Salvador
2
OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

 India
3
Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

 Costa Rica
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine; Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalen...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022