Left Menu

China's domestic demand lags production recovery: NBS

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 16-09-2022 08:09 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 08:09 IST
China's domestic demand lags production recovery: NBS
  • Country:
  • China

The improvement in China's economic performance in August is "hard won" and the recovery in domestic demand still lags recovery in production, spokesperson of the National Bureau of Statistics, Fu Linghui, said on Friday.

The comment came after China reported better-than-expected activity data for August, with a pickup in factory output and retail sales growth shoring up the recovery from the crippling effects of COVID-19 curbs, heatwaves and a deepening property slump. (Created by Murali Anantharaman)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

 El Salvador
2
OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

 India
3
Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

 Costa Rica
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine; Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalen...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022