Left Menu

Govt revises definition of small cos; more firms to have reduced compliance burden

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2022 09:33 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 09:33 IST
Govt revises definition of small cos; more firms to have reduced compliance burden
  • Country:
  • India

The government has revised the paid-up capital and turnover thresholds for small companies that will help reduce the compliance burden on more entities.

The latest decision by the corporate affairs ministry, which is implementing the companies law, has again revised the definition of small companies and is aimed at further improving the ease of doing business.

With the amendments to certain rules, the threshold for small companies' paid-up capital has been increased to ''not exceeding Rs 4 crore'' from ''not exceeding Rs 2 crore''.

Similarly, the turnover threshold has been revised to ''not exceeding Rs 40 crore'' from ''not exceeding Rs 20 crore'', the ministry said in a release on Friday.

The revisions will allow more entities to come under the category of small companies.

According to the ministry, small companies are exempted from the requirement to prepare cash flow statement as part of financial statement and can file an abridged annual return.

They will not be required to have the mandatory rotation of auditors.

An auditor of a small company is not required to report on the adequacy of the internal financial controls and its operating effectiveness in the auditor's report, and such companies need to hold only two board meetings in a year, the release said.

Other advantages are that there are lesser penalties for small companies and annual returns of such entities can be signed by the company secretary, or where there is no company secretary, by a director of the company.

''Small companies represent the entrepreneurial aspirations and innovation capabilities of lakhs of citizens and contribute to growth and employment in a significant manner.

''The government has always been committed to taking measures which create a more conducive business environment for law-abiding companies, including reduction of compliance burden on such companies,'' the release said.

In recent times, the government has taken various measures, including decriminalisation of various provisions under the companies law, to further improve the ease of doing business in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

 El Salvador
2
OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

 India
3
Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

 Costa Rica
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine; Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalen...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022