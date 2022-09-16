Left Menu

China stocks fall despite strong economic data as securities firms drag

** China will encourage securities firms, fund houses, guarantee and other institutions to further lower their service fees, according to a notice published by China's cabinet on Thursday. ** Online broker giant East Money Information Co plunged nearly 13%.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 16-09-2022 10:23 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 10:23 IST
China stocks fall despite strong economic data as securities firms drag
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • China

China stocks fell on Friday, dragged down by securities firms after the cabinet asked them to slash service fees, while data showing surprising economic resilience in August lent some support to the market. ** The blue-chip CSI 300 Index had lost 1.2% by the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index was down 1%.

** The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.4% and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index dropped 0.6%. ** Other Asian markets were also trading weaker as investors braced for a U.S. rate hike next week amid growing concerns of a global recession following warnings from the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.

** Meanwhile, China's yuan weakened past the psychologically important 7 per U.S. dollar level for the first time in two years, pressured by a buoyant dollar. ** Faster-than-expected growth in factory output and retail sales in August shored up the recovery from the effects of COVID and heatwaves, but a deepening property slump weighed on the outlook.

** Shares in securities firms slumped more than 5%, dragging the financials index 2.6% lower. ** China will encourage securities firms, fund houses, guarantee and other institutions to further lower their service fees, according to a notice published by China's cabinet on Thursday.

** Online broker giant East Money Information Co plunged nearly 13%. East Money told local media that the company was operating normally and they had not received any notice on the details of the policy. ** Real estate developers declined 1.7% and energy shares tumbled 2.7%.

** However, semiconductor companies gained 1.3%, and aerospace defence shares jumped 2.2%. ** "Investor sentiment is likely to stay range-bound at best, given the ongoing uncertainty with COVID and the housing market, and geopolitical tensions," Morgan Stanley said in a note.

** Casino operators jumped more than 4%, as Macau's government opened bids for licences to operate casinos in the world's biggest gambling hub. ** Tech giants listed in Hong Kong declined 1.2%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

 El Salvador
2
OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

 India
3
Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

 Costa Rica
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine; Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalen...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022