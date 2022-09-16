Left Menu

STL receives 'Zero Waste to Landfill' certification for all its manufacturing facilities in India and Italy

STL NSE STLTECH, one of the industrys leading integrators of digital networks, today announced Zero Waste to Landfill ZWL for all its optical fibre and cable facilities across India and Italy.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-09-2022 10:29 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 10:28 IST
STL receives 'Zero Waste to Landfill' certification for all its manufacturing facilities in India and Italy
Representative Image Image Credit: PR Newswire
  • Country:
  • India

STL [NSE: STLTECH], one of the industry's leading integrators of digital networks, today announced Zero Waste to Landfill (ZWL) for all its optical fibre and cable facilities across India and Italy. Earlier In 2020, STL became the world's first optical fibre and cable manufacturer to attain the ZWL certificate for its Indian plants in Maharashtra, India. Since then, the company has improved its waste diversion rate and extended these best practices to its remaining plants in India and Optical cable and interconnect facilities in Italy. This makes STL's optical solutions one of the most sustainable across India and Europe.

The World Bank predicts that annual waste generation will increase by 73% to 3.88 billion tonnes by 2050. STL's Zero Waste to Landfill initiatives, a part of the company's larger goal to be Net-Zero by 2030 aim to repurpose ~99% of the industrial byproducts back into the production cycle. Since 2018, STL has diverted 1,75,000+ Metric Tonnes (MT) of waste away from landfills, including 42,000+ MT in FY22.

STL's ZWL approach includes various industry-first initiatives like co-processing of optical fibre cables and LSZH (Low-Smoke-Zero-Halogen) wastes, purification of chemical by-products for industrial usages and precision water management, among other initiatives. STL has also moved to sustainable packaging called S.U.R.E (Sustainable, User-Friendly, Reliable, and Efficient) to reduce overall carbon emissions in the fibre lifecycle. Commenting on this achievement, Akanksha Sharma, Global Head ESG, STL, said, ''As a global optical technology leader, with customers in over 100 countries, effective and efficient waste management is our top priority. This feat of Zero Waste to Landfill for all our operational plants will go a long way in building a 'greener' value chain for optical products.'' About STL - Sterlite Technologies Ltd: STL is an industry-leading integrator of digital networks that helps telcos, cloud companies, citizen networks and large enterprises deliver enhanced experiences to their customers. Read more, Contact us.

stl.tech | Twitter | LinkedIn | YouTube Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1899773/ZWL_certified_STL.jpg Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/876464/Sterlite_Technologies_STL_New_Logo.jpg

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

 El Salvador
2
OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

 India
3
Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

 Costa Rica
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine; Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalen...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022