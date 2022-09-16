After Divestment, HGS Healthcare Becomes Sagility, Unveils New Brand Identity

HGS Healthcare today announced 'Sagility' as its new brand identity. The company, a strategic partner for healthcare payers and providers provides industry-leading technology and transformation-driven BPM services. This enables healthcare businesses to deliver efficient and high-quality services to their members.

Speaking on the new brand identity, Ramesh Gopalan, Group CEO of Sagility said, ''Sagility means wisdom in action. In today's rapidly evolving healthcare industry, our clients and potential clients need partners who are flexible, dynamic and have deep expertise. Our decades of healthcare domain expertise, coupled with our responsiveness and agility, provide the right base to build on for the future. Sagility will build on this legacy and enhance its service offerings with Technology and Analytics, thereby enabling the company to offer hi-impact transformative solutions.'' ''Members, patients, providers and all healthcare constituents have long expected an enhanced user experience from their health insurance plan and healthcare provider,'' added Gopalan. He further said, ''Our deep domain expertise, automation, analytics-led transformation, BPaaS, and our back-office and clinical operations all help healthcare companies run their businesses more efficiently while helping them align more closely with their constituents.'' About Sagility Sagility combines industry-leading technology and transformation-driven BPM services with decades of healthcare domain expertise to help clients draw closer to their members. The company optimizes the entire member/patient experience through service offerings for clinical operations, member engagement, provider solutions, payment integrity, claims cost containment, and analytics. Colorado-based Sagility has more than 25,000 employees across 5 countries and revenues of $460 million.

Visit www.Sagilityhealth.com to learn how Sagility can help make one's business more competitive.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1900464/Sagility_logo_Logo.jpg

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)