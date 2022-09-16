Left Menu

Zydus Lifesciences US arm gets tentative USFDA approval for Sugammadex generic injection

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2022 13:48 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 13:30 IST
Zydus Lifesciences US arm gets tentative USFDA approval for Sugammadex generic injection
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd on Friday said its US-arm has received tentative approval from the country's health regulator to market its generic version of Sugammadex injection.

The injection is indicated for the reversal of neuromuscular blockade induced by rocuronium bromide and vecuronium bromide in adults undergoing surgery.

The tentative approval granted by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc is for Sugammadex Injection of strengths 200 mg/2 mL (100 mg/mL) and 500 mg/5 mL (100 mg/mL), single-dose vial, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The drug will be manufactured at the group's injectables manufacturing facility at Jarod (Gujarat), India, it added.

Sugammadex Injection had annual sales of USD 772 million in the US, the company said citing IQVIA MAT July 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

 El Salvador
2
OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

 India
3
Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

 Costa Rica
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine; Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalen...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022