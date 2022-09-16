Left Menu

Flights disrupted as French air traffic controllers walk out

Many domestic and some international flights were cancelled in France Friday as air traffic controllers went on a national strike over pay and recruitment issues.French civil aviation authority DGAC warned that domestic traffic would be severely disrupted with many flights cancelled and other experiencing long delays.

Flights disrupted as French air traffic controllers walk out
Many domestic and some international flights were cancelled in France Friday as air traffic controllers went on a national strike over pay and recruitment issues.

French civil aviation authority DGAC warned that domestic traffic would be "severely disrupted" with many flights cancelled and other experiencing long delays. Travellers have been advised to postpone their trip if possible.

Air France said it has cancelled 55% of its short- and medium-haul flights and 10% of its long-haul flights. The company could not rule out further delays and last-minute cancellations, it said in a statement.

Other companies operating in France, including Ryanair, Easyjet and Volotea, have also cancelled flights.

France's main union of air traffic controllers, the SNCTA, called the one-day strike to demand higher pay amid soaring inflation and demanding more staff to be hired in the coming years.

