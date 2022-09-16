Left Menu

China stocks slump despite strong data as securities firms drag

China's benchmark index saw its worst daily performance in four months on Friday, with securities firms leading the losses after the cabinet asked them to slash service fees, while investors shrugged off data showing economic resilience in August. ** The blue-chip CSI 300 Index tumbled 2.4% at close, dropping the most since May 6, while the Shanghai Composite Index ended 2.3% lower.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 16-09-2022 14:35 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 14:24 IST
China stocks slump despite strong data as securities firms drag
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • China

China's benchmark index saw its worst daily performance in four months on Friday, with securities firms leading the losses after the cabinet asked them to slash service fees, while investors shrugged off data showing economic resilience in August.

** The blue-chip CSI 300 Index tumbled 2.4% at close, dropping the most since May 6, while the Shanghai Composite Index ended 2.3% lower. ** The Hang Seng Index lost 0.9% and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index dropped 1.4%.

** For the week, the CSI 300 Index tumbled 3.9%, the biggest weekly decline in two months, while the Hang Seng Index retreated 3.1%. ** Other Asian markets also sold off sharply on Friday, as investors braced for a hefty U.S. rate hike next week amid growing concerns of a global recession following warnings from the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.

** Meanwhile, China's yuan weakened past the psychologically important 7 per U.S. dollar level for the first time in two years, pressured by a buoyant dollar. ** Faster-than-expected growth in factory output and retail sales in August shored up the recovery from the effects of COVID and heatwaves, but a deepening property slump weighed on the outlook.

** Shares in securities firms slumped 5.8%%, dragging the financials index 3.5% lower. ** China will encourage securities firms, fund houses, guarantee and other institutions to further lower their service fees, according to a notice published by China's cabinet on Thursday.

** Online broker giant East Money Information Co plunged nearly 11%. East Money told local media that the company was operating normally and they had not received any notice on the details of the policy. ** Real estate developers declined 3.7%, after local media reported China's eastern Suzhou city dialled back some easing measures in the property market.

** "The dial-back of property easing measures in some cities dragged down shares in the sector, while weak economic fundamentals and geopolitical tensions kept investor sentiment weak," said Daisy Li, fund manager at EFG Asset Management. ** Energy shares tumbled 4.3%, healthcare firms lost 3.2%, while consumer staples and new energy stocks closed down more than 1.5% each.

** "Investor sentiment is likely to stay range-bound at best, given the ongoing uncertainty with COVID and the housing market, and geopolitical tensions," Morgan Stanley said in a note. ** Casino operators jumped 2.8%, as Macau's government opened bids for licences to operate casinos in the world's biggest gambling hub.

** Tech giants listed in Hong Kong plunged 2.7%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

 El Salvador
2
OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

 India
3
Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

 Costa Rica
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine; Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalen...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022