UPL, CleanMax collaborate to set up hybrid solar-wind energy plant in Gujarat

Sustainable agricultural solutions providers UPL on Friday said it has collaborated with renewable energy firm CleanMax to set up a hybrid captive solar-wind energy plant in Gujarat.

The UPL and CleanMax will set-up and operate a hybrid captive power plant with a capacity of 28.05 MW of solar power and 33 MW of wind power in Gujarat, a statement said.

This project will enable UPL to increase its renewable energy usage to 30 percent of its total global power consumption (against 8 percent currently).

Due to their complementary nature, wind-solar hybrid power plants are highly efficient, providing reliable and continuous power supply that helps to effectively manage power loads.

''We look forward to welcoming CleanMax to our OpenAg network through this partnership and are excited to be joining India's green energy wave,'' Jai Shroff, Global CEO of UPL, said.

Kuldeep Jain, Founder & Managing Director, CleanMax said in the statement, ''this 61.05 MW captive wind-solar hybrid project is a part of a larger wind-solar hybrid farm developed by CleanMax in Gujarat.

''The overall capacity of the CleanMax wind solar hybrid farm stands at over 400 MW; comprising 230 MW wind and 180 MW solar; leading to carbon abatement of 8.75 lakh tonnes of CO2 equivalent per annum.'' The hybrid plant combines wind and solar power to maintain a consistently high supply of renewable energy to UPL across months and different times of the day, Jain added.

