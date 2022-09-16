Left Menu

GMR Infra changes name to GMR Airports Infra

16-09-2022
GMR Infra changes name to GMR Airports Infra
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
GMR Infrastructure on Friday said the company's name has been changed to GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd after the demerger of its non-airport business.

''Post receipt of approval of the shareholders of the company and necessary regulatory approvals, the change of name is effective from September 15, 2022,'' it said in a release.

The company had demerged its non-airport business -- EPC and urban infrastructure -- to GMR Power and Urban Infra Limited.

''To reflect the above characteristic of being an airport holding company post the demerger, it was deemed appropriate to reflect the airport business in the name of the company as well,'' the release said.

Currently, GMR Airports is operating airports at Delhi, Hyderabad and Cebu in the Philippines. It has also bagged the development and operation rights of Kualanamu International Airport in Medan, Indonesia.

The company is also developing three greenfield airports at Goa and Bhogapuram in India, and Crete airport in Greece.

