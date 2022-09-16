Bahrain detects first monkeypox case - state media

Bahrain has detected its first monkeypox case, the state news agency BNA said on Friday, citing the health ministry.

The ministry said the patient was returning from abroad when his symptoms were suspected and diagnosed, BNA added.

