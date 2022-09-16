Left Menu

Bahrain detects first monkeypox case - state media

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 16-09-2022 14:56 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 14:43 IST
Bahrain detects first monkeypox case - state media
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Bahrain has detected its first monkeypox case, the state news agency BNA said on Friday, citing the health ministry.

The ministry said the patient was returning from abroad when his symptoms were suspected and diagnosed, BNA added.

Also Read: VP Jagdeep Dhankhar releases Arabic version of 'Majma Ul-Bahrain' of Mughal Prince Dara Shikoh

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

 El Salvador
2
OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

 India
3
Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

 Costa Rica
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine; Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalen...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022