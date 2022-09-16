Tunisia hopes to reach deal with IMF before the end of next month

Tunisia hopes to reach an agreement with the International Monetary Fund before the end of next month, after it agreed a wage deal, the government spokesperson said on Friday.

The government and the powerful UGTT union on Thursday signed a deal to boost public sector wages by 5%, a step that may ease social tensions. But they did not announce any further agreement on reforms needed for an IMF bailout.

