Global stocks, Wall St futures lower amid inflation pressure

Global stocks and Wall Street futures fell on Friday after higher-than-expected US inflation dashed hopes the Federal Reserve might back off plans for more interest rate hikes.

London and Frankfurt opened lower. Shanghai, Tokyo, and Hong Kong retreated. Oil prices declined.

Wall Street's benchmark S and P 500 index lost 1.1 percent on Thursday, adding to declines after August inflation stayed near a four-decade high despite four interest rate hikes this year to slow the economy.

On Thursday, US government data showed unemployment claims last week declined while August consumer sales rose. That gives ammunition to Federal Reserve officials who say the economy can tolerate more rate hikes.

Wall Street's decline indicates "no sign of relief for risk sentiments" while the job market data "provided the go-ahead for further tightening" in monetary policy, Yeap Jun Rong of IG said in a report.

In early trading, the FTSE 100 in London lost 0.3 percent to 7,262.67 and the DAX in Frankfurt shed 1.7 percent to 12,731.46. The CAC 40 in Paris sank 1.4 percent to 6,070.61.

On Wall Street, the S and P 500 future was down 0.9 percent. That for the Dow Jones Industrial Average was off 0.8 percent.

The S and P 500 sank on Thursday after the Labour Department said applications for unemployment benefits last week fell to a four-month low.

The market benchmark is down 4.1 percent for the week following the biggest pullback in two years on Tuesday after the government reported US consumer prices rose 8.3 percent from a year earlier and 0.1 percent compared with July.

The overall figure was down from June's 9.1 percent peak. But core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy prices to give a clearer picture of the trend, rose to 0.6 percent over the previous month, up from July's 0.3 percent increase.

Traders worry rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and central banks in Europe and Asia to control price rises might derail global economic growth. Two of the Fed's rate hikes this year have been by 0.75 percentage points, triple its usual margin. Traders expect a similar increase this month.

Fed chair Jerome Powell said in August that rates would stay elevated for some time until the US central bank is sure inflation is under control.

The Dow fell 0.6 percent and the Nasdaq slid 1.4 percent.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite index lost 2.3 percent to 3,126.39 after data showed Chinese consumer and factory activity improved in August but was still weak.

Housing sales fell 30 percent from a year earlier under pressure from a government crackdown on debt.

The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo sank 1.1 percent to 27,567.65 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong retreated 0.9 percent to 18,761.69.

The Kospi in Seoul shed 0.8 percent to 2,382.78 and Sydney's S and P-ASX 200 was 1.5 percent lower at 6,739.10.

India's Sensex retreated 1.7 percent to 58,897.88. New Zealand and Southeast Asian markets declined.

Retail sales data gave a mixed view of how American consumers are coping with inflation. Sales rose by an unexpectedly strong 0.3 percent in August after falling 0.4 percent in July.

Railroad operators mostly edged higher on Thursday after a tentative labor agreement was reached, averting a disruptive strike.

In energy markets, benchmark US crude lost 46 cents to USD 84.64 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract fell from USD 3.38 on Thursday to USD 85.10.

Brent crude, the price basis for international oil trading, sank 33 cents to USD 90.51 per barrel in London. It lost USD 3.26 in the previous session to USD 90.84.

The dollar declined to 143.32 yen from Thursday's 143.49 yen. The euro fell to 99.60 cents from 99.91 cents.

