Mankind Pharma files IPO papers with Sebi

Mankind Pharma has filed preliminary papers with the markets regulator Sebi to raise funds through an Initial Public Offering (IPO).

The company's IPO comprises an offer for sale of 4,00,58,884 equity shares by selling shareholders, including promoters and existing investors, according to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP).

The offer for sale comprises of up to 37,05,443 equity shares by Ramesh Juneja, up to 35,05,149 equity shares by Rajeev Juneja, up to 28,04,119 equity shares by Sheetal Arora (collectively the promoter selling shareholders).

Further, up to 1,74,05,559 equity shares by Cairnhill CIPEF, up to 26,23,863 equity shares by Cairnhill CGPE, up to 99,64,711 equity shares by Beige Limited and up to 50,000 equity shares by Link Investment Trust (collectively the investor selling shareholders). All these are part of Offer For Sale (OFS). The company is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing a diverse range of pharmaceutical formulations across various acute and chronic therapeutic areas, as well as several consumer healthcare products.

The company will not receive any proceeds from the offer and all the proceeds will be received by the selling shareholders, as per the DRHP.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Axis Capital, IIFL Securities, Jefferies India and J P Morgan India are the book running lead managers to the issue.

The equity shares of the company are proposed to be listed on the BSE and National Stock Exchange of India.

