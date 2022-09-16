Left Menu

Mankind Pharma files IPO papers with Sebi

The company is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing a diverse range of pharmaceutical formulations across various acute and chronic therapeutic areas, as well as several consumer healthcare products.The company will not receive any proceeds from the offer and all the proceeds will be received by the selling shareholders, as per the DRHP.Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Axis Capital, IIFL Securities, Jefferies India and J P Morgan India are the book running lead managers to the issue.The equity shares of the company are proposed to be listed on the BSE and National Stock Exchange of India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2022 15:16 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 15:04 IST
Mankind Pharma files IPO papers with Sebi
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

Mankind Pharma has filed preliminary papers with the markets regulator Sebi to raise funds through an Initial Public Offering (IPO).

The company's IPO comprises an offer for sale of 4,00,58,884 equity shares by selling shareholders, including promoters and existing investors, according to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP).

The offer for sale comprises of up to 37,05,443 equity shares by Ramesh Juneja, up to 35,05,149 equity shares by Rajeev Juneja, up to 28,04,119 equity shares by Sheetal Arora (collectively the promoter selling shareholders).

Further, up to 1,74,05,559 equity shares by Cairnhill CIPEF, up to 26,23,863 equity shares by Cairnhill CGPE, up to 99,64,711 equity shares by Beige Limited and up to 50,000 equity shares by Link Investment Trust (collectively the investor selling shareholders). All these are part of Offer For Sale (OFS). The company is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing a diverse range of pharmaceutical formulations across various acute and chronic therapeutic areas, as well as several consumer healthcare products.

The company will not receive any proceeds from the offer and all the proceeds will be received by the selling shareholders, as per the DRHP.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Axis Capital, IIFL Securities, Jefferies India and J P Morgan India are the book running lead managers to the issue.

The equity shares of the company are proposed to be listed on the BSE and National Stock Exchange of India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

 El Salvador
2
OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

 India
3
Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

 Costa Rica
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine; Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalen...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022