From animal ear tags to 'Gaganyaan' components, small Bengaluru firm makes it mark

From producing animal ear tags to supplying components to key ISRO projects like 'Gaganyaan', a small Bengaluru enterprise 'Pushpak Aerospace and Defence' is quietly making its mark. Remarkably, it was started 30 years ago with zero capital by founder C S Prakash. ''I had less than Rs 100 when I started this venture. Now, this Rs 30 crore firm is part of the nation building projects like 'Chandrayaan', 'Mangalyaan', 'Gaganyaan' (human spaceflight mission) and 'Astrosat' (all ISRO projects),'' Prakash told PTI on Friday. In addition, the company is producing ear tags for cows and also supplying components to Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), he said. Prakash is exhibiting the products of his company at the ongoing India Manufacturing Show-2022, the three-day event organised by the Laghu Udyog Bharati-Karnataka and the IMS Foundation at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) off Tumakuru Road. According to him, the Bengaluru-based firm has emerged as one of the leading companies in designing, manufacturing and delivering aerospace components, services and solutions to its customers. The company with a team of nearly 100 people is offering products for multiple segments. ''There are some more things which we are doing despite being a small company. The company has got the 'NADCAP', the highest cerfication in the aerospace industry worldwide, and 'AS9100D,'' Prakash said. The company counts Indian Space Research Organisation, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Bharat Earth Movers Limited and Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited among its customers. Another company which caught the attention of visitors of the exhibition is Optica. Co-founded in 1985 by D Rajendra Kotaria, the Bengaluru headquartered company manufactures precision optics, IR optics, ultra precision diamond turned optics, polymer optics, optical systems and assemblies support to research and academic organisations and industries. Hitech Healthcare, an exercise equipment and massager manufacturing company, is also among the companies that displayed its products in the exhibition. According to organisers of the event, over 400 exhibitors, 20,000 business delegates and 150 experts are participating from within and outside the country including the HAL. ''Separate state pavilions have also been set up, all working towards the 'Make in India' initiative. The immediate objective is to achieve at least 30-40 per cent indigenisation component in aerospace and defence,'' they said in a statement.

