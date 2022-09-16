Left Menu

Schiphol airport reducing daily passenger flow by 18%

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 16-09-2022 15:43 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 15:43 IST
Amsterdam's Schiphol airport will reduce daily passenger flow by 18% until at least Oct. 31st due to labour shortages, it said in a statement.

"This decision is bad news for passengers and for airlines,” said COO Hanne Buis of the Royal Schiphol Group. "The reduction is necessary to guarantee the safety of our passengers and employees."

Also Read: No tulips from Amsterdam? Gas crisis hits Dutch greenhouses

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

