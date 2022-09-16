Schiphol airport reducing daily passenger flow by 18%

Amsterdam's Schiphol airport will reduce daily passenger flow by 18% until at least Oct. 31st due to labour shortages, it said in a statement.

"This decision is bad news for passengers and for airlines,” said COO Hanne Buis of the Royal Schiphol Group. "The reduction is necessary to guarantee the safety of our passengers and employees."

