Goal Fest Conclave 2022 catches eyeballs as veterans like Anup Jalota, Anand Raj Anand, Rajesh Khattar and Madhushree felicitate the corporate leaders

New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Goal Fest Conclave 2022 held on August 30 at ITC Maratha, Mumbai began on a high-pitched note with the felicitation of Anup Jalota by Saimik Sen, Editor-In-Chief, Herald Global. The event was also marked by the felicitation of various other veterans like: Anand Raj Anand, Rajesh Khattar, Madhushree, Tanvi Azmi, Sunayana Hazarilal and Sanjiv Bajaj. The achievers were awarded with the Industry No.1 awards and also the Pride of Maharashtra awards. Pride of Maharashtra was specifically created to celebrate the Maharashtra edition of the Pride of India awards. Prominent names from the Film and TV industry like: Kishori Shahane, Dr Nishigandha Waad, Navni Parihar and Rajeshwari Sachadev, Asawari Joshi were also present to receive the awards. Famous celebs like Jennifer Winget, Sumeet Vyas, Amol Parashar, Nikhita Gandhi, Hamsika Iyer were honored for their work in the field of entertainment and music. Apart from personalities from the Entertainment Industry, Medha Patkar, Shri Gauri Suresh Sawant, Sunita Bhuyan and Dara Singh Khurana were felicitated for social work and philanthropy. Acing in the field of sports, Aparna Popat, Krushnaa Patil and Yasin Merchant were honored for their contribution to the respective field. Topping in the Education sector, Dr. Indu Shahani was also honored with the Pride of Maharashtra.

Goal Fest Conclave 2022 is a listing of highly driven and focused Business brands who have redefined the benchmarks in their respective fields through their persistent diligence and perseverance. Here is the listing of the Prestigious Brands of India awards

Hero Homes, Kelvin plastics, Euro safety group of companies, Vitesco Technologies Pvt Ltd, Task Us, Dr Reddy's Celevida, Neutrogena, Canesten, Cigniti Technologies, AAF, Edelweiss Mutual Fund, AlfaVision Overseas, IDFC First Bank, LG, Canon printers, Nescafe, Audi India, Kellogg's and Castrol as few of the awardees. As the event moved forward, the next category was the Prestigious rising brands which included: MS Agarwal Foundries, Smartworld Developers, ATS HomeKraft, Fonada, Knosh, TruNativ, Reliance ResQ.

Followed by them, the exceptional brands who have scaled up the stock indices were awarded by the Brand of Decade award like: Tirumalla Edible Oil, Forever Living products, Meyer Organics, VKC Group, Aakash Educational Services, Foodlink, Spartan Engineering, Max Life Insurance, Securens Security Systems, JSW Steel, Tata Durashine, Tata Shaktee, Center Fresh, Amul, ICICI Bank and Tech Mahindra. Finally, the Goal Fest Conclave was wound up by the last unique category, known as the "Marketing Meisters". This category was specially curated to felicitate various entrepreneurs who have successfully led their brands to reach unwavering heights. These awardees consisted of: Ashish Kaul - CMO Hero Homes, Aishwarya Bansal, Co-founder, Smartworld Developers Pvt. Ltd, Kelvin Dadhania - Director Marketing and Production - Kelvin Plastic Pvt. Ltd, Varun Budhiraja Chief Marketing Officer Euro Safety Group of Companies, Anurag Garg, Country Head and Managing Director for Vitesco Technologies India Pvt. Ltd, Yuvraj Singh General Manager ATS Homekraft, Arun Upadhyay - Head Of Digital Marketing Fonada, Samrat DasGupta Chief Marketing Officer Emperica Tech Solutions Pvt Ltd., Sapna Bhambani - Senior Vice President of Operations - TaskUs, Proshanjit Dey Marketing Head - Nutrition | India and EM, Saba Rahman, Marketing Manager, Johnson and Johnson, Ritu Mittal, Head Marketing and Digital, Bayer Consumer Health India, Archana Suresh Kute MD The Kute Group, Harish Singla: Country Sales Manager, Forever Living Products India, Rajesh Tawade, Director MEYER ORGANICS PVT. LTD, VKC Abdul Razak, Sushant Kumar, Head, Marketing, AESL, Sanjay Vazirani - CEO, Foodlink, Rahul Talwar Chief Marketing Officer Max Life Insurance Company Limited.

The event was wrapped up with the announcement of the next edition of the awards, which is scheduled on November 22, 2022, Abu Dhabi! With this leap of success, Herald Global aspires to create another milestone with its next edition of the leadership summit. This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

