KLM disappointed with new passenger curbs at ‍Schipho​l airport

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 16-09-2022 16:16 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 16:04 IST
Airline company KLM, which is part of Air France-KLM, criticised as "disappointing" on Friday a decision by Amsterdam's ‍Schipho​l airport to place further curbs on the number of departing passengers. Short notice of the move would affect its passengers and reputation, the firm said in a statement.

"KLM will make every effort to ensure that passengers who have already booked tickets will in fact be able to travel," it said, adding that those willing to fly later could rebook flights at no extra cost. Airport authorities had said daily passenger flow would be cut by 18% until at least Oct. 31 because of labour shortages.

