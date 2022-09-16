Techchef – the Winner of CIO Select Award 2022 for the Best Data Recovery Company at the Hybrid Cloud Summit and Awards 2022

Bangalore, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India The Hybrid Cloud Summit has been organized by Enterprise IT World in Taj Hotel, M.G Road, Bengaluru. a leading tech media house in South Asia and MEA. The purpose of this summit is to introduce new industries by bringing users and vendors of cloud solutions together and sharing their individual success stories thereby helping them expand their market.

The Hybrid Cloud Summit in 2022 is an excellent opportunity to bring together various distinguished speakers, thought leaders, and visionaries. This event will integrate them with the advantages of Hybrid Cloud Applications for a more efficient workplace with a cost-reduction philosophy.

Event Included the Learning: ~ Hybrid cloud management optimization ~ Delivering an enhanced customer experience with hybrid cloud applications ~ Tips to secure and govern hybrid cloud ~ How to leverage the power of data in a hybrid cloud ~ Application innovation in hybrid cloud ~ How to enhance internal productivity and collaboration to resolve an external challenge Techchef has received CIO Select Award 2022 for the Best Data Recovery Company at the Hybrid Cloud Summit and Awards 2022 on 9th September 2022 in Bangalore Hundreds gathered at Hybrid Cloud Summit and Awards 2022 to shine a light on the incredible winners of the CIO Select Awards. It was a special milestone for Techchef to get crowned with the Best Data Recovery Company Award.

Committed to fostering a productive environment for collaboration, innovation, passion, and a relentless dedication to delivering results to clients, Mr. Rakesh Kumar (Founder & CEO), Techchef has worked in a leadership role for more than 7 years.

It was a humbling and heartening experience, Mr. Rakesh Kumar received this prestigious award during the Award felicitation ceremony.

Techchef Data Recovery Services Comes Onboard as a Partner to the Hybrid Cloud Summit and Awards 2022 A group of like-minded and forward-thinking leaders joined this Hybrid Cloud Summit. Attendees include CTOs, CIOs, Heads of Innovation and Strategy, IT and Information System Directors, and others within this connected ecosystem.

Techchef is a proud sponsor of this mega event.

The Co-founder and CIO of Techchef, Mr. Anish Kumar, co-presented the event. Afterward, he gave an insightful presentation in which he shared his wisdom and experience in building Techchef, India’s best data recovery company. About Techchef – A leading Data Recovery Company Techchef is an ISO 27001:2013 & 9001:2015 certified company headquartered in Delhi and other branches located in Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Techchef spread its aura into data recovery services and e-waste management to equip its customers with best-in-class service in alignment with the specifications provided.

With extensive 7 years of excellence in professional data recovery services through collaboration, innovation, excellence, and passion, Techchef is a leader and trailblazer in all forms of data recovery, from RAID Array servers, SAN and NAS Storage, Hard Drives, and all types of Data storage Devices.

Established in 2016, Techchef Group of Companies is conceptualized by the 3 accomplished professionals, Mr. Rakesh Kumar, Mr. Anish Kumar, and Mr. Chandan Chaudhary. Techchef has consistently grown and deepened its roots in the IT industry.

Techchef is recognized as India’s No.1 Data Recovery Solutions Company by implementing continuous improvement strategies in providing high-end services to their Customers at affordable data recovery costs.

It offers quick, reliable, and affordable data recovery services for businesses and individuals. Their team of experts with more than a decade of experience in the data recovery industry has a proven track record of 98.3% success in recovering data from all types of storage media.

Data Recovery Get your critical files Recover from Hard Disk, SSDs, Pen drive, SD Memory Card, and more.

Business Recovery Make your work easier by recover data from RAID server NAS Storage, SAN, Tape data recovery solutions.

Data Sanitization Best solutions for Data Erasure & Disk Degaussing Techchef’s Team consistently strives for making a difference every day in a quest for achieving customer service excellence.

Data Recovery Services

About Enterprise IT World – B2B Media Enterprise IT World is a technology-based business magazine that aims to bring business masterminds to share their stories of success, case studies, best practices, and the pitfalls they experienced in their transformation journeys across a variety of geographical regions.

A leading publication of Accent Info Media and a progressive technology media house in South Asia and the Middle East and Africa, an Enterprise IT World connects the tech industry across the world with the right and current tech news, information, and trends.

Enterprise IT World focuses on technologies that impact the growth of enterprises and are considered by CXOs in their decision-making. Among the technologies covered by Enterprise IT World editorial output are Virtualization, Cloud Computing, Data Centres, Enterprise Security, Surveillance, Enterprise Applications, Collaboration, Mobility, RPA, IoT, AI, Analytics, Blockchain, etc.

About Hybrid Cloud Applications – A platform for the next wave of digital development The Hybrid Cloud Conference, which took place recently, was an event that featured high-level content and discussions led by thought leaders in the hybrid cloud ecosystem.

Emerging cloud trends will have a significant impact on digital business decision-making, vendor selection, and investment strategies in a rapidly evolving market.

A Hybrid cloud is the optimal mixture of public and private assets located on the cloud. By maximizing productivity and cost-savings whilst reducing security and manageability issues, it has become the go-to choice for businesses who want to scale up their technology. As such, traditional businesses that want to keep up with their growth often adopt hybrid cloud applications.

An independent study says that the global hybrid cloud market attained a value of US$ 85.3 Billion in 2021. Further, the industry experts expect the market to reach US$ 262.4 Billion by 2027.

One of the key driving factors for market growth is the rapid digitization, as well as the widespread adoption of cloud-computing services. Additionally, the growing demand for agile, scalable, and cost-effective computing systems is also boosting the market growth. With hybrid clouds, organizations can maintain control over data while also providing enhanced scalability of operations.

More and more industry leaders are using cloud technology to run their organizations more effectively, scale up their capacity, augment collaboration, and enhance customer engagement and profit margins thereby gaining a competitive edge.

This Summit was brought to you by Enterprise IT World, the home of leading tech publications and cutting-edge virtual events.

