Maha: ST bus severs hands of two pedestrians in Buldhana

Parmeshwar Suradakar 45 and Vikas Pande 22 lost a hand each when the door of the buss gear box hit them sideways in different areas of the district in the early hours of the day, an official said.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 16-09-2022 16:29 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 16:29 IST
Two men lost their limbs when an iron sheet from a state transport bus cut off their hands in Buldhana district of Maharashtra on Friday, police said. Parmeshwar Suradakar (45) and Vikas Pande (22) lost a hand each when the door of the bus’s gear box hit them sideways in different areas of the district in the early hours of the day, an official said. The impact was such that the hands of two pedestrians were severed, he said. The incidents occurred at Ura and Abha areas of Pimpalgaon, Dhamgaon police station in-charge told PTI. According to the driver when the bus left Malkapur depot, the door of the side gear box was closed, and it opened midway, he said. An offence has been registered against the bus driver who has been detained and the injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital, the official said.

