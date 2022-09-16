Left Menu

Domestic air traffic increases by 67 per cent in Jan-Aug 2022 period

The number of passengers carried by domestic airlines surged to 770.70 lakh in January-August 2022 period as against 460.45 lakh recorded during the corresponding period of the last year, registering a year-on-year growth of 67.38 per cent, as per the official data released on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2022 17:14 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 17:14 IST
The number of passengers carried by domestic airlines surged to 770.70 lakh in January-August 2022 period as against 460.45 lakh recorded during the corresponding period of the last year, registering a year-on-year growth of 67.38 per cent, as per the official data released on Friday. According to data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the number of passengers carried by domestic airlines rose to 101.16 lakh in August 2022 as compared to 67.01 lakh in August 2021.

On a month-on-month basis, domestic air traffic increased by 3 per cent in August 2022. Domestic air traffic in July 2022 stood at 97 lakh. It increased to over 1 crore in August 2022. IndiGo- India's largest airline flew the largest number of passengers with a market share of 58 per cent.

The Tata Group's airlines including Air India, Vistara and AirAsia India, together had a market share of 24 per cent in August. (ANI)

