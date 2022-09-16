Levi's X Deepika Padukone gets a baggy upgrade with the launch of season 3

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 16 (ANI/Mediawire): As baggier silhouettes are back, Levi's® x Deepika Padukone Season 3 is all about the shift to relaxed, comfortable fits in a streetwear-inspired collection that goes beyond denim and promises elevated fashion. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vZ8pJXzA1h0

Inspired by Deepika Padukone's ease in making relaxed, oversized pieces look effortlessly stylish, this collaboration sets the tone for a season of having fun, being relaxed, and experimenting with your wardrobe with a collection that sees down-to-earth colors meet pop tints. Commenting on the collaboration, Deepika Padukone said, "I've always enjoyed playing with the contrast between loose & easy silhouettes and fitted & structured pieces. Of the 3 seasons we've done so far, this one's got to be my most favourite and I hope it inspires people to have as much fun with their wardrobe."

Speaking about the new collection, Amisha Jain, Managing Director, South Asia, Middle East & Africa at Levi Strauss & Co. said, "After two successful seasons of co-creating with Deepika, this third collection continues to bring Deepika's unique style & fashion identity to life in a way that is true to her but is still Levi's® at heart." The collection is a creative reimagination of what is authentically Levi's®, fusing exaggerated proportions of the '90s with a modern-day streetwear vibe in a variety of prints, textures, patterns, and fit.

This season with the XL Flood, '94 Baggy Carpenter and the high-loose, the jeans answer to that relaxed, loose trend playing out globally. Featuring in denim co-ord sets with a carpenter trucker jacket and a '70s high straight bottom or with '94s fit baggy carpenter jeans on the other hand, perfectly balance out the bright color pop. The collection continues to explore new textures and indigo-inspired prints in all-new butter-dip print '70s flare jeans that have a cool vintage approach to contemporary style. While bottoms become baggier, tops get a versatility upgrade in the shape of cropped fits, oversized t-shirts, and sweatshirts with chic details including tie-dye, bell sleeves, and drawstrings that perfectly emphasize the waist. Through a versatile blend of athleisure, streetwear, and high fashion, the co-ord sets with cotton fleece and comfortable joggers make a mark. The third collection brings a rebooted utility denim oversized shirt in pretty peach, a dual-tone woven dress with a giant utility pocket, and a fern hill finish denim co-ord set.

The third season of Levi's® x Deepika Padukone will be available at select Levi's® stores, Levi.in and select partner e-commerce platforms from September 2022. This story has been provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/Mediawire)

