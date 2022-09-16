Left Menu

Kolhapur Express from Kalaburagi to Kolhapur flagged off

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-09-2022 18:35 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 18:35 IST
Kolhapur Express from Kalaburagi to Kolhapur flagged off
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines and Minister of State for Railways, Coal and Mines Raosaheb Patil Danve on Friday flagged off the inaugural run of Kolhapur Express virtually.

The train will run between Kalaburagi and Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Terminus in Kolhapur.

After the flag-off, Danve said Vande Bharat trains are the future of railways. The run of trains is being restored and Kalaburagi-Kolhapur Express is one among them, he added.

Extending the run of the train from Solapur to Kalaburagi in one direction and Miraj to Kolhapur in other direction will greatly benefit, farmers, traders, tourists, pilgrims, students and other passengers along this route, Dalve said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

 El Salvador
2
OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

 India
3
Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

 Costa Rica
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine; Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalen...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022