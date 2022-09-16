Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 falls below 3,900 on global slowdown fears

The benchmark S&P 500 fell below the 3,900 mark at the open on Friday, breaching a level that traders considered as a key support, after a profit warning from delivery firm FedEx spooked investors already concerned about aggressive rate hikes.

The benchmark S&P 500 fell below the 3,900 mark at the open on Friday, breaching a level that traders considered as a key support, after a profit warning from delivery firm FedEx spooked investors already concerned about aggressive rate hikes. The benchmark index is now 5.8% above its mid-June closing low as a summer rally in Wall Street continues to unravel amid fears of steep increases in U.S. interest rates and deterioration in earnings growth.

Wall Street's main indexes were trading at two-month lows, with the S&P 500 down 20.40 points, or 0.52%, at 3,880.95. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 95.21 points, or 0.31%, at the open to 30,866.61, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 151.15 points, or 1.31%, to 11,401.21 at the opening bell.

