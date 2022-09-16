Left Menu

Disobeying traffic rules, over-speeding key causes for fatal road crashes in 2021: Delhi Police

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2022 19:20 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 19:20 IST
The Delhi Police has listed ''disobeying traffic rules'' and ''over-speeding'' as two major reasons behind road accidents in the city in 2021, according to a report.

While causes were mentioned for 320 fatal road accident cases, no such factor was highlighted for 886 such cases in the report prepared by the Delhi Police.

According to the report, 277 fatal crashes were caused as traffic ruled were disobeyed, 213 such cases occurred due to over-speeding, five for taking sharp U-turns and three for ''unguarded civil work''.

Faulty road engineering or design was responsible for five crashes. Two cases were caused due to the lack of a central verge on the road, two cases were due to sharp curves and one was due to the absence of road signs.

Two cases were reported due to mechanical faults in vehicles -- one of the vehicles broke down and the other one was due to a tyre burst.

The report further said eight crashes were reported due to poor road conditions and three such incidents occurred due to poor light conditions.

Poor road condition refers to ad-hoc or temporary factors that exist on roads that are not congenial for smooth and safe road traffic.

The Delhi police, in its ''Road crash report - 2021'', broke down the ''poor road condition'' factor as poor light condition, weather condition, unguarded civil work, slippery road, light reflection from front and encroachment on the road.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

