CCL Products MD Srishant appointed as member of Coffee Board of India

CCL Products, one of the largest producers of private label instant coffee, on Friday said its managing director Challa Srishant has been elected as a member of the Coffee Board of India to represent instant coffee manufacturers effective from September 9.A press release from the CCL said he would serve the Board as a member till 2024-25.Srishant has more than 18 years of experience in the international coffee industry alone.He holds directorships in several national and international companies across the world and is engaged in diverse businesses ranging from manufacturing to construction to Information Technology.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-09-2022 19:20 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 19:20 IST
CCL Products, one of the largest producers of private label instant coffee, on Friday said its managing director Challa Srishant has been elected as a member of the Coffee Board of India to represent instant coffee manufacturers effective from September 9.

A press release from the CCL said he would serve the Board as a member till 2024-25.

Srishant has more than 18 years of experience in the international coffee industry alone.

He holds directorships in several national and international companies across the world and is engaged in diverse businesses ranging from manufacturing to construction to Information Technology. Speaking on the occasion, he said, ''It's a proud moment for all of us at CCL. I am honoured to be appointed as a member of the Coffee Board of India, and be a part of guiding the growth of coffee industry in India. I look forward to working with the other members of the Board to make the presence of Indian Coffee felt in international coffee community.'' PTI GDK KH KH

