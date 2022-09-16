ADVISORY-UKRAINE-CRISIS (WRAPUP 6) is incorrect and has been withdrawn

The article slugged UKRAINE-CRISIS (WRAPUP 6) is wrong and has been withdrawn, because Reuters reporters did not see the bodies with rope around their necks. A new WRAPUP 6 will be issued in due course.

STORY_NUMBER: L1N30M2ZS STORY_DATE: 16/09/2022 STORY_TIME: 1252 GMT

