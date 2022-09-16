Left Menu

Maruti Suzuki recalls 5,002 units of Super Carry to fix co-driver seat

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2022 20:03 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 20:03 IST
Maruti Suzuki India on Friday said it will recall 5,002 units of its light commercial vehicle Super Carry to inspect and fix faulty co-driver seat.

The affected lot has been manufactured between May 4 and July 30, 2022, the country's largest carmaker said in a regulatory filing.

''The recall is being undertaken for inspection and torquing of a bolt attached to seat belt buckle bracket of co-driver seat,'' it said.

It is suspected that there is a possible defect in bolt torquing, which in a rare case, may loosen in the long run, the company stated.

Affected vehicle owners will be receiving communication from Maruti Suzuki authorised workshops for inspection and repair, it added.

