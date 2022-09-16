AP's economy rosy with highest GSDP, says CM

With the country’s highest GSDP growth rate of 11.43 per cent in 2021-22 financial year, Andhra Pradesh’s economy was “very rosy” and not gloomy like Sri Lanka, as being projected by the opposition, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy said here on Friday.

Winding up a short discussion on ‘Industrial Development, Investments – Financial Growth in the State’ in the Legislative Assembly, the Chief Minister said AP’s share in the country’s GDP increased from 4.45 per cent during 2014-19 to 5 per cent during 2019-22.

The CM made a PowerPoint presentation to the House on the state finances and reeled out statistics that showed a rosy picture of the economy.

He also debunked claims that his government was resorting to indiscriminate borrowing.

“In the last three years, our government borrowed only Rs 1,12,703 crore. While the compounded annual growth rate of debt during the TDP’s 2014-19 tenure was 17.45 per cent, it was only 12.73 per cent in the last three years,” he said.

Also, the state’s total liabilities, including state-guaranteed debt of various corporations, rose from Rs 3,28,719 crore (in May 2019) to Rs 4,99,895 crore, marking a growth of 52.07 per cent.

He also claimed that the percentage of debt servicing to the state’s own revenue increased only marginally from 46.3 per cent in 2018-19 to 47.6 per cent in 2021-22.

Jagan said a sum of Rs 55,086 crore was spent on capital works (asset creation) in the last three years as against Rs 76,139 crore during the five-year TDP rule.

He said devolution of central taxes to the states fell from 34.91 per cent in 2015-16 to 32.56 per cent in 2021-22 “owing to the fiscal hardships that the central government is encountering”. He noted that the Centre has enhanced tax levy in the form of cess and placed it “beyond the reach of the states”.

The Chief Minister said his government has been spending heavily on education and healthcare.

“We are improving infrastructure in schools and creating modern facilities, thereby giving them a new shape. Similarly, in the healthcare sector, we have initiated significant changes from the village to the state level. All this is being done for the betterment of the people,” he noted.

“Why I am telling all this is to let people know the facts as there has been a vicious campaign against the government. There is transparency in administration and no corruption or discrimination. People of the state should ponder over this,” he said.

The CM also appealed to people not to believe in the lies being spread by the opposition and its 'favourable' media.

