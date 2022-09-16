Over 1 lakh vehicles prosecuted for not having pollution certificate in 2021: Report

Delhi Traffic Police has prosecuted over one lakh vehicles for plying without pollution under control certificates (PUCC) in 2021 and penalised more than 91,000 riders for not wearing helmets, the Delhi Road Crash Report 2021 showed.

The report released by the Delhi Traffic Police on Friday said as many as 49,652 people were prosecuted for driving without wearing seat-belts in 2021.

The crash report stated that vehicular emission is one of the reasons behind spike in pollution levels in the city.

It said 1,04,369 vehicles were prosecuted for plying without PUCC in 2021. ''As many as 983 vehicles were prosecuted for carrying construction and allied material without proper covers in goods vehicles in 2021. The traffic police have impounded 2,816 diesel and petrol-driven vehicles which were 10 and 15 years old in 2021,'' the report added.

It said 7,420 vehicles were prosecuted for using pressure horns and modified silencers in motor vehicles in 2021.

According to the rules, diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles more than 15 years old cannot ply in Delhi.

As many as 91,036 riders and 16,724 pillion riders were prosecuted by the Delhi Traffic Police for not wearing helmets, the report said.

''As many as 4,63,732 vehicles were prosecuted for parking of motor vehicles on main roads in 2021,'' the crash report stated.

It also said efforts were made to reduce the number of crashes caused due to drink-driving by increasing the prosecution of drivers driving under the influence of alcohol.

In 2021, 2,831 people were prosecuted for drunk-driving, the report said.

However, owing to the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, action on alcometer test was reduced in view of coronavirus guidelines put in place.

''In 2021, 48,759 people were prosecuted for dangerous driving as against 52,072 in 2020. In 2021, only 18 drivers were prosecuted on the spot for over-speeding as against 8,043 in 2020.

''Notices on the basis of violations recorded by OSVD cameras and tripod mounted cameras were issued to 35,29,090 vehicles for over-speeding in 2021, as against 79,27,515 in 2020,'' the report stated.

In 2021, 2,594 vehicles were prosecuted for violating the Supreme Court's guidelines regarding driving in dedicated lanes, as against 1,231 in 2020, while 16,480 vehicles were prosecuted for lane violation through Violation of Camera app.

The traffic report also said that as many as 1,06,398 vehicles were checked at Delhi borders and 26,526 vehicles were returned for being non-destined goods vehicles in 2021. PTI AKM IJT

