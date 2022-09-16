Left Menu

Blinkit partners Apple product reseller to deliver iPhone 14 in Delhi, Mumbai

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2022 20:13 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 20:13 IST
Quick commerce firm Blinkit on Friday said it has tied up with Apple product reseller Unicorn Info Solutions to deliver iPhone 14.

Initially, the delivery of iPhone 14 will be available in Delhi and Mumbai.

In a tweet, Blinkit's founder Albinder Dhindsa said his company will deliver ''iPhone 14 in minutes!''.

''We have partnered with @UnicornAPR to bring Apple iPhone and accessories to Blinkit customers within minutes. Available in Delhi and Mumbai for now,'' he said.

A query sent to Unicorn Info Solutions did not elicit any reply.

When checked, iPhone booking details were not available on the delivery platform yet. An email query sent to Blinkit seeking details and clarification around the service did not elicit any response.

Apple unveiled iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. It has started selling iPhone 14 from September 16 at a starting price of Rs 79,900, while iPhone 14 Plus will be available at a starting price of Rs 89,900 apiece from October 7.

In June this year, online food delivery platform Zomato had announced acquisition of Blink Commerce Pvt Ltd (formerly known as Grofers) for Rs 4,447.48 crore in a share-swap deal as part of its strategy of investing in quick commerce business.

Apart from vegetables and fruits, grocery items, personal care, baby care, Blinkit also offers delivery of pharma and wellness, home and office items, among others on its platform.

