Healthcare claims platform Coverself gets USD 4.8 mn

Cloud platform for healthcare claims and payment integrity Coverself has raised USD 4.8 million in a funding round led Beenext and 3one4 Capital.

The startup helps companies reduce claims inaccuracies and reduce administrative waste accelerating accurate healthcare claims.

The seed funding will enable Coverself expand in the US and grow the team, its Co-Founder Rajasekhar Maddireddy, said in a statement on Friday.

Founded in 2021, Coverself is a transparent healthcare platform, which works in a collaborative and comprehensive SaaS platform for all stakeholders, that help in removing administrative waste and duplication of efforts.

Co-Founder Raghavendra Pawar said they will use the money to build out their platform and scale operations as well as growing the sales, product, and technology teams apart from entering the US.

