Left Menu

20 crash-prone zones identified as hit-and-run zones in 2021: Delhi Police

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2022 20:37 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 20:37 IST
20 crash-prone zones identified as hit-and-run zones in 2021: Delhi Police
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police identified 20 crash-prone zones as hit-and-run zones in the city in 2021, according to an official report.

The criteria to identify such zones was based on three or more fatal crashes (hit-and-run cases) registered within the range of 500-metre diameter, the report released by the city police said.

Shastri Park/IT Park, Punjabi Bagh Chowk, Mukarba Chowk, Seemapuri roundabout and Bhalswa Chowk reported four fatal crashes (hit and run) each. Similarly, Haider Pur Metro Station, Libaspur bus stand, Prem Bari pull, Rajdhani Park, Rama Road crossing, GTK Depot, Okhla More reported three fatal crashes (hit and run) each, the report stated.

''Installation of CCTV cameras and stationing of CATs ambulances at these places can be effective in preventing fatalities. These are the places with high-speed corridors and the places where there is heavy vehicle movement during the night,'' it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

 El Salvador
2
OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

 India
3
Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

 Costa Rica
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine; Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalen...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022