20 crash-prone zones identified as hit-and-run zones in 2021: Delhi Police

The Delhi Police identified 20 crash-prone zones as hit-and-run zones in the city in 2021, according to an official report.

The criteria to identify such zones was based on three or more fatal crashes (hit-and-run cases) registered within the range of 500-metre diameter, the report released by the city police said.

Shastri Park/IT Park, Punjabi Bagh Chowk, Mukarba Chowk, Seemapuri roundabout and Bhalswa Chowk reported four fatal crashes (hit and run) each. Similarly, Haider Pur Metro Station, Libaspur bus stand, Prem Bari pull, Rajdhani Park, Rama Road crossing, GTK Depot, Okhla More reported three fatal crashes (hit and run) each, the report stated.

''Installation of CCTV cameras and stationing of CATs ambulances at these places can be effective in preventing fatalities. These are the places with high-speed corridors and the places where there is heavy vehicle movement during the night,'' it added.

