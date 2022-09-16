Maha: ST bus severs hands of two pedestrians in Buldhana

Two men lost their limbs when an iron sheet from a state transport bus cut off their hands in Buldhana district of Maharashtra on Friday, police said.

Parmeshwar Suradakar (45) and Vikas Pande (22) lost a hand each when the door of the bus’s gear box hit them sideways in different areas of the district in the early hours of the day, an official said.

The impact was such that the hands of two pedestrians were severed, he said.

The incidents occurred at Ura and Abha areas of Pimpalgaon, Dhamgaon police station in-charge told PTI.

According to the driver when the bus left Malkapur depot, the door of the side gear box was closed, but it opened midway, he said.

An offence has been registered against the bus driver who has been detained and the injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital, the official said.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) vice chairman and managing director Shekhar Channe termed the accident in Buldhana as ''unfortunate'' and ordered an inquiry into it.

The injured men have been admitted to a hospital for treatment and the transport authority will bear the medical expenses, Channe said, adding that the victims will be given financial compensation as per rule.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)